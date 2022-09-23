Zelensky instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to respond to the Russiansʼ use of drones from Iran

President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to respond to Russian troopsʼ use of Iranian dronesIranian drones by Russian troops.
This was reported by the presidential spokesman Serhii Nikiforov.
"These are Iranʼs steps against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state, as well as against the lives and health of Ukrainian citizens," Nikiforov said. He also reminded us that Iranʼs leadership has repeatedly declared neutrality and willingness to mediate stopping Russian aggression against Ukraine.
- On Friday, explosions rang out in Odesa during an air raid. Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones were seen above the city, which the Russians renamed Geran-2. They destroyed the administrative building in the port area; a civilian was killed. One drone was shot down over the sea.
- The day before, in the Mykolaiv region, the military of the "Southern" Air Command shot down four Iranian-made Shahed-136 Russian kamikaze drones at once.