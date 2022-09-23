Explosions rang out in Odesa. An Iranian drone was seen above the city

Explosions rang out in Odesa during an air raid alert.

"Suspilne" reports that before that a drone was seen in the sky above the city. This drone is very similar to the Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drone, which the Russians renamed "Geran-2".

After the explosions, smoke was seen in the port area.

The spokesman of the Odesa military administration Serhiy Bratchuk stated that the city has anti-aircraft defense.

Bratchuk later stated that the explosion was not connected "with what happened in the sky." He reported on the explosion at the gas station.

"Suspilne" with reference to the Operational Command "South" reported that the city was still attacked by Shahed-136 drones. Two drones destroyed an administrative building in the port area. A civilian was killed. One drone was shot down over the sea.