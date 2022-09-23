Ukraine expels the ambassador of Iran — because of the drones used by Russia in the war

Ukraine stripped Iranian Ambassador Manouchehr Moradi of his accreditation and decided to reduce the number of diplomatic staff at the Iranian embassy in Kyiv because of Iranian drones that Russia attacked Ukraine with.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported this on September 23.

The Iranian side was told that the supply of Iranian weapons to Russia for its further use by Russian troops against the Ukrainian civilian population directly contradicts the position of neutrality, respect for the sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, publicly declared by the top leadership of Iran.

"Supplying weapons to Russia for waging war against Ukraine is an unfriendly act that deals a serious blow to the relations between Ukraine and Iran," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.