”Stop military aid to the Russian Federation, and donʼt cover yourself with fantasies.” The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine responded to Iranʼs statements about “external influence”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on Iran to stop military aid to Russia, and not to hide behind statements about alleged "external influence". This is how they reacted to Iranʼs position regarding the expulsion of its diplomats from Ukraine.
The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko wrote about this on his Facebook.
"The only "third party" is Iranian drones, which Ukraine is already directly shooting down in its skies. Tehran bears full responsibility for the destruction of relations with Ukraine," he emphasized.
According to him, Iran should immediately stop supplying weapons to Russia, and not justify itself with fantasies about "external influence".
At the same time, Iran promises a mirror response to Ukraineʼs decision to expel their ambassador and reduce the number of diplomats in the Iranian embassy.
- During this week, Ukrainian forces shot down almost ten Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, which the Russians renamed Geran-2 and use in the war against Ukraine. The Ukrainian military also shot down the first Iranian-made Mohajer-6 attack drone. After that, Ukraine expelled Iranʼs ambassador Manouchehr Moradi and reduced the number of diplomatic staff at the embassy in Kyiv.
- The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Nasser Kanaani, said that his country regrets Ukraineʼs decision to revoke the accreditation of the Iranian ambassador and reduce the number of diplomatic staff at the embassy in Kyiv. Kanaani advised Ukraine to "refrain from the influence of third parties who seek to destroy relations between the two countries." He claims that Ukraineʼs decision "is based on unconfirmed reports and was the result of noise in the media from foreign parties."