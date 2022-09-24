”Stop military aid to the Russian Federation, and donʼt cover yourself with fantasies.” The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine responded to Iranʼs statements about “external influence”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on Iran to stop military aid to Russia, and not to hide behind statements about alleged "external influence". This is how they reacted to Iranʼs position regarding the expulsion of its diplomats from Ukraine.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko wrote about this on his Facebook.

"The only "third party" is Iranian drones, which Ukraine is already directly shooting down in its skies. Tehran bears full responsibility for the destruction of relations with Ukraine," he emphasized.

According to him, Iran should immediately stop supplying weapons to Russia, and not justify itself with fantasies about "external influence".

At the same time, Iran promises a mirror response to Ukraineʼs decision to expel their ambassador and reduce the number of diplomats in the Iranian embassy.