The OC “South” told how to recognize the Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drone in the sky

Shahed-136 kamikaze drones of Iranian production, with which the Russians attack the infrastructure of southern Ukraine, can be recognized by their characteristic sound and low flight altitude.
The spokeswoman of the Operational Command "South" Nataliia Humenyuk told about this.
"Their characteristic feature is flying at low altitude, which is why it is difficult for air defense forces to detect them. But they are quite loud, you can hear them even at night. It resembles the sound of a moped or chainsaw engine. If people hear such a sound, they should take shelter and avoid places where these drones may be directed," Humenyuk noted.
She added that the Shahed-136, which the Russians have renamed Geran-2, mainly targets infrastructure, not crowds. At the same time, they are not very effective — since September 10, more than 30 of these drones have been detected in the south, of which 22 were shot down. Only 10 drones were hit, but not all of these attacks were effective.
- After the shooting down of the Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6 drones, Ukraine revoked the accreditation of Iranʼs Ambassador Manouchehr Moradi and reduced the number of diplomatic personnel. In response, Iran advised Ukraine "not to listen to third sides". The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on Iran to stop military aid to Russia, and not to hide behind statements about alleged "external influence".
- Ukrainian special services reported that Russian troops purposefully launched Shahed-136 over Uman to attack Hasidic Jews. They believe that attacks on Jews are one of the conditions for Iranʼs transfer of drones to Russia.