The OC “South” told how to recognize the Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drone in the sky

Shahed-136 kamikaze drones of Iranian production, with which the Russians attack the infrastructure of southern Ukraine, can be recognized by their characteristic sound and low flight altitude.

The spokeswoman of the Operational Command "South" Nataliia Humenyuk told about this.

"Their characteristic feature is flying at low altitude, which is why it is difficult for air defense forces to detect them. But they are quite loud, you can hear them even at night. It resembles the sound of a moped or chainsaw engine. If people hear such a sound, they should take shelter and avoid places where these drones may be directed," Humenyuk noted.

She added that the Shahed-136, which the Russians have renamed Geran-2, mainly targets infrastructure, not crowds. At the same time, they are not very effective — since September 10, more than 30 of these drones have been detected in the south, of which 22 were shot down. Only 10 drones were hit, but not all of these attacks were effective.