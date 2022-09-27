Some of the Iranian drones that Russia launched in the south of Ukraine were supposed to attack Hasidim in Uman

Russian troops purposefully launched Shahed-136 Iranian kamikaze drones over Uman to attack Hasidic Jews who are currently celebrating Rosh Hashanah (New Year) in the city.

"Babel" was informed about this by sources in the special services.

According to their data, over the past few days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have shot down more than ten Shahed-136s in the south of Ukraine. Some of these drones were launched from the territory of the occupied Crimea and directed to Uman. The Russians wanted to target Hasidic religious sites with large crowds.

"Planned acts of terrorism against Israeli citizens are one of the conditions for Iranʼs transfer of drones to Russia. As you know, this is not the first example of cooperation between two terrorist countries. Not so long ago, a Ukrainian civilian plane was shot down in Iran, apparently by mistake. But the interests of the Kremlin can be seen behind this case," the special services noted.