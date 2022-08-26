SSU advises Hasidic pilgrims not to go to Ukraine this year to celebrate Rosh Hashanah

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police recommend that Hasidic pilgrims refrain from visiting Ukraine this year to celebrate Rosh Hashanah. The reason is the high probability of missile attacks and Russiaʼs actions, which can destabilize international relations and damage the image of Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine issued a corresponding statement on August 26.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers made this decision together with Israeli law enforcement officers. Despite all security measures, Russia can use the arrival and mass gathering of pilgrims for provocations.

Those who still dare to make the pilgrimage must strictly observe the following requirements: curfew, response to air raid signals, and also obey all instructions of law enforcement officials. This is the only way to minimize risks for believers on this important holiday for the Jewish people.

Law enforcement officers are now carefully checking information related to possible threats to pilgrims in Ukraine in order to respond in a timely manner. Special attention is paid to the anti-terrorist protection of pilgrimage sites and routes of movement of believers. To this end, counter-sabotage and anti-terrorist measures are being carried out on an ongoing basis, control over the illegal circulation of weapons and dangerous substances has been strengthened, the pilgrimage area and surrounding areas are under 24-hour video surveillance, etc.