There will be no Rosh Hashanah celebration in Uman. Ukraine cannot accept pilgrims

This year, Ukraine will not host Hasidim in Uman for the annual Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) celebration.
Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said that against the background of the war, Ukraine cannot guarantee the safety of pilgrims. The decision not to allow tourists and pilgrims will not be reviewed until the situation at the front improves.
- The Rosh Hashanah holiday, which the Hasids celebrate in September, has traditionally gathered tens of thousands of pilgrims from Israel and the whole world in Uman every year. Last year, even the coronavirus did not prevent the celebration. More than 30,000 Hasidim visited Uman.