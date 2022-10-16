WP: Iran is ready to supply Russia with missiles for the war in Ukraine

Iran is strengthening its obligations to supply weapons to Russia. Now the country is ready to transfer surface-to-surface missiles to the Russian Federation.

This was reported by The Washington Post with reference to US and allied security officials.

According to their data, on September 18, Tehran sent officials to Russia to conclude agreements on additional arms supplies. American intelligence claims that Iran is preparing the first batch of Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar missiles — short-range ballistic missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of 300 and 700 kilometers.

Sources of The Washington Post noted that Iran is also preparing new deliveries of drones to the Russian Federation, including dozens of Mohajer-6 and Shahed-136 drones. Iranian instructors visited the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia to teach Russians.