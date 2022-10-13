The SOF: Iranian instructors manage Shahed-136 drone launches in Ukraine and train Russians to use them

The Russians brought Iranian instructors to the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine to launch Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.
The Center of National Resistance, created by the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, writes about this.
According to the Ukrainian underground, the Iranians are based in the settlements of Zaliznyi Port and Hladivka (Kherson region) and in Dzhankoy (Crimea). They help the Russian occupiers master Iranian kamikaze drones and directly control the launch of these drones, in particular over the Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. The instructors are based in premises captured by the Russians.
- After the downing of the first Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6 attack drones, Ukraine stripped Iranʼs Ambassador Manouchehr Moradi of his accreditation and reduced the number of diplomatic personnel. In response, Iran advised Ukraine "not to listen to third sides". The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on Iran to stop military aid to Russia, and not to hide behind statements about alleged "external influence".
- Ukrainian special services reported that Russian troops purposefully launched Shahed-136 over Uman to attack Hasidic Jews. They believe that attacks on Jews are one of the conditions for Iranʼs transfer of drones to Russia.
- The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Nasser Kanani, publicly denied the supply of its military drones to the Russian army. Even despite the fact that the Ukrainian military has already shot down dozens of such drones.