The SOF: Iranian instructors manage Shahed-136 drone launches in Ukraine and train Russians to use them

The Russians brought Iranian instructors to the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine to launch Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

The Center of National Resistance, created by the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, writes about this.

According to the Ukrainian underground, the Iranians are based in the settlements of Zaliznyi Port and Hladivka (Kherson region) and in Dzhankoy (Crimea). They help the Russian occupiers master Iranian kamikaze drones and directly control the launch of these drones, in particular over the Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. The instructors are based in premises captured by the Russians.