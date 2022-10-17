”Ukroboronprom” announced the creation of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone with a flight range of a thousand kilometers

State concern Ukroboronprom announced the creation of new Ukrainian kamikaze drones as a response to Iranian Shahed-136 drones used by Russia. They say that they will be able to fly at a distance of a thousand kilometers.
Ukroboronprom writes about this on its Facebook page.
"The Russians will not break our plans or our spirit. Ukroboronprom has been operating in an intensified mode since the full-scale invasion. We tell you practically nothing (we have to, believe me), but this "nothing" works successfully on the battlefield, and some other "nothing" is successfully tested again and again," they said.
So far, the concern has not disclosed the details of the development, but it has told a few technical details. In particular, these drones will have a flight range of one thousand kilometers, and the weight of the warhead is 75 kilograms.
Almost simultaneously with the announcement of Ukroboronprom, the Come Back Alive foundation told about something similar. They noted that they have been working on financing long-range weapons for a long time.
- After the downing of the first Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6 attack drones, Ukraine stripped Iranʼs Ambassador Manouchehr Moradi of his accreditation and reduced the number of diplomatic personnel. In response, Iran advised Ukraine "not to listen to third parties". The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on Iran to stop military aid to Russia, and not to hide behind statements about alleged "external influence".
- Ukrainian special services reported that Russian troops purposefully launched Shahed-136 over Uman to attack Hasidic Jews. They believe that attacks on Jews are one of the conditions for Iranʼs transfer of drones to Russia.
- The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Nasser Kanaani, publicly denied the supply of its military drones to the Russian army. Even despite the fact that the Ukrainian military has already shot down dozens of such drones.
- According to American intelligence, Iran is now preparing to supply the Russians with its Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles, which are capable of hitting targets at a distance of 300 and 700 kilometers.