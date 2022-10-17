”Ukroboronprom” announced the creation of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone with a flight range of a thousand kilometers

State concern Ukroboronprom announced the creation of new Ukrainian kamikaze drones as a response to Iranian Shahed-136 drones used by Russia. They say that they will be able to fly at a distance of a thousand kilometers.

Ukroboronprom writes about this on its Facebook page.

"The Russians will not break our plans or our spirit. Ukroboronprom has been operating in an intensified mode since the full-scale invasion. We tell you practically nothing (we have to, believe me), but this "nothing" works successfully on the battlefield, and some other "nothing" is successfully tested again and again," they said.

So far, the concern has not disclosed the details of the development, but it has told a few technical details. In particular, these drones will have a flight range of one thousand kilometers, and the weight of the warhead is 75 kilograms.

Almost simultaneously with the announcement of Ukroboronprom, the Come Back Alive foundation told about something similar. They noted that they have been working on financing long-range weapons for a long time.