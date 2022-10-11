The events of October 11 in the “Babel” review. The occupiers continue to attack power plants, 32 fighters have returned from captivity, and Zelenskyy proposed observers on the border with Belarus

In the morning, the Russian army again began massive shelling across the country. They attacked Zaporizhzhia with missies. Two missiles hit a car dealership, the others hit an educational institution, and one person was killed. Russian invaders attacked the Ladyzhyn thermal power plant in the Vinnytsia region with two Shahed-136 kamikaze drones and later attacked again, injuring six rescuers. Since the beginning of the day on October 11, the Russian army has fired 28 cruise missiles over Ukraine. 20 of them were shot down by the Air Defense Forces.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, due to Russian shelling, one of the high-voltage substations was significantly damaged — autotransformers and backup power supply lines were mutilated. It is unknown how long it will take to restore the equipment. During peak loads, there is a high probability of power outages in more than 20% of the regionʼs territory and interruptions in the operation of critical infrastructure facilities not only in the Dnipropetrovsk region but also in Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine returned 32 soldiers and the body of fallen Israeli Dmytro Fialka from Russian captivity. Among those released are officers, sergeants, and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who took part in brutal battles with the occupiers. Some of them were considered missing. In addition, Ukraine and Russia exchanged the bodies of dead soldiers. During the exchange, it was possible to pick up 62 dead soldiers, in particular those who died during the terrorist attack in the colony in the occupied Olenivka, Donetsk region.

Ukraine was able to return another 37 deported children who were taken from the Kharkiv region to the Russian town of Kabardinka near Gelendzhik at the end of August, despite all of them have parents. Now the children have been returned to their parents, they are together in Transcarpathia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held another meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff. The participants discussed the situation on the front line and noted the high-quality work of the units of the Armed Forces protecting the Ukrainian skies. In addition, they discussed the further de-occupation of Ukrainian territories, as well as the liquidation of the destruction caused by the aggressorʼs missile attacks. Finally, they discussed the preparation of our army for the winter.

At the meeting of the "Great Seven" countries, Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed the participation of international observers on the border of Ukraine with Belarus. Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine did not plan and is not planning military measures against Belarus.

The German company Rheinmetall concluded an agreement with the Czech Republic for the supply of Leopard tanks and Buffel armored repair and evacuation vehicles as part of the "circular exchange". Instead, Czech equipment will go to Ukraine.

The Russian occupiers kidnapped Valery Martyniuk, Deputy General Director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and are holding him in an unknown location. It is likely that the occupiers want to obtain the personal information of Zaporizhzhia NPP employees in order to force the Ukrainian personnel of the plant to work for Rosatom as soon as possible. Meanwhile, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Raphael Grossi, met with Russian President Putin to discuss the situation and risks of an accident at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The head of the charitable foundation Serhii Prytula and volunteer Serhii Sternenko collected 352 million hryvnias in donations in one day. The campaign "You have angered Ukrainians" has been completed. The volunteers said that they initially planned to collect about UAH 100 million for 50 RAM II UAV kamikaze drones (based on the Ukrainian "Stork-100") and three ground control stations for them. Now they will decide what is the most rational use of 252 million hryvnias so that there is "a lot of cotton" and "dead occupiers".