Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration: The occupiers attacked the TPP with Iranian drones

Russian invaders attacked the Ladyzhyn thermal power plant (TPP) in Vinnytsia region.

This was reported by the head of the region Serhiy Borzov.

For the attack, the enemy used two Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

"All services are working. Follow safety measures during an air alert!" Borzov noted.

The TPP is located in the city of Ladyzhyn and is a structural unit of DTEK "Zakhidenergo". The station has 6 power units, each with a capacity of 300 MW. Thermal coal is used as the main fuel there.