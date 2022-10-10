Russian shelling damaged the energy facilities of DTEK

Among the facilities that Russia attacked on the morning of October 10, were the energy facilities of "DTEK Energo". Repair work has already started there. There are no casualties.

This was reported by the press service of DTEK.

"Energy equipment was damaged as a result of shelling. There are no casualties. "Currently, power engineers are assessing the damage and have started repair work," DTEK reported.

The company synchronizes its actions with NEC "Ukrenergo". If necessary, to ensure the stable operation of the energy system of Ukraine, "DTEK Energo" enterprises will use reserve power units.

Currently, there is no electricity supply in four regions: Lviv, Poltava, Sumy and Ternopil. In the rest of the territory of Ukraine, the electricity supply was partially disrupted.