The Russian army launched 28 cruise missiles over Ukraine this morning. The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down 20 of them

Since the beginning of the morning of October 11, the Russian army has fired 28 cruise missiles over Ukraine. 20 of them were shot down by the Anti-Aircraft Defense.

This was written by the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"As of 1:30 p.m. on October 11, 2022, the Russian occupiers launched two massive missile strikes on cities and critical infrastructure facilities in various regions of Ukraine. The enemy used high-precision weapons — X-101/X-555 air-based cruise missiles from Tu-95 strategic aircraft, “Kalibr” sea-based cruise missiles, Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze UAVs," the report says.

In total, the Ukrainian military was able to shoot down 20 cruise missiles and 13 Iranian Shahed-136 drones.