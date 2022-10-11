The Director General of the IAEA met with Putin. They discussed the situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA, Raphael Grossi, met in Moscow with the Russian leader Putin to discuss with him the situation and the risks of an accident at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

This was reported by the press service of the Kremlin.

The Russian president declared that he was "ready for a dialogue" and emphasized the "unnecessary and dangerous politicization" of the situation around the station. He believes that "its degree should be lowered."

The Director General of the IAEA, as reported by the Kremlin, said that he personally made efforts to avoid a nuclear accident at the ZNPP and will continue to do so.

The IAEA press release stated that Grossi insisted on the creation of a safety zone around the NPP and is currently trying to agree between Ukraine and the occupiers on the details of the creation of the zone. "Now more than ever, in these extremely difficult times, a protective zone must be established around the ZNPP. We canʼt waste any more time," said Grossi.

In both press releases, there is not a word about the de-occupation of the station and the withdrawal of Russian troops from its territory, despite the fact that the IAEA previously stated that it did not recognize the transfer of Zaporizhzhya NPP to Russian ownership.