The IAEA does not recognize the transfer of Zaporizhzhia NPP to Russian ownership

The International Atomic Energy Agency does not recognize the transfer of Zaporizhzhia NPP under Russian control.

This was stated by the head of the agency, Raphael Grossi, at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Grossi noted that Putinʼs decision to transfer the ZNPP into Russian ownership is a violation of international law. He assured that the IAEA will contact Ukraine exclusively regarding all issues related to the station.

"We were very much waiting for a strong statement from the IAEA regarding this. Society is very much waiting for this condemnation. In my personal understanding, this is raiding," the President said. He added that there are almost 500 occupiers at the station, and only Ukrainian specialists can guarantee its operation.