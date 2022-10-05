Putin issued a “decree” on the transfer of Zaporizhzhia NPP to Russian control

Russian President Putin issued a "decree" on the transfer of the Zaporizhzhia NPP captured by Russian troops to Russian control.

The head of the Russian Federation in this "decree" was guided by the annexation of the Zaporizhzhia region. Therefore the station is transferred to the management of the newly created company "Operating Organization of the Zaporizhzhia NPP", which was already called null and void by Energoatom, as was the decision to create it. He ordered the company to hand over all the property of the station and the government to determine the specifics of supervision of nuclear materials and installations for the period until January 1, 2028.

Station employees will now have to obtain a work permit from the occupiers.