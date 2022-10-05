Putin signed “laws” on the annexation of four Ukrainian regions. And appointed so-called “leaders”

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed "federal laws" on the annexation of occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.
Putin also appointed:
- Denys Pushylin — as an "executive head" of the "DPR";
- Leonid Pasichnik — as an "executive of the duties of the head" of the "LPR";
- Volodymyr Saldo — as an "acting governor of the Kherson region";
- Yevhen Balytskyi — as an "acting governor of the Zaporizhzhia region."
On September 30, 2022, the President of the Russian Federation Putin announced the "accession" of the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine to Russia. Then the constitutional court called these "agreements" as "corresponding to the basic law." On October 3, the State Duma ratified these annexation "agreements", and on October 4, the Federation Council ratified them.
- On September 23, the Russian occupiers started so-called "referendums" in the captured parts of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. On September 27, the occupiers announced the results of their pseudo-referendums, everywhere — more than 87% were in favor of "joining" to Russia.
- A number of countries have declared that they do not admit the results of these pseudo-referendums, Russia has promised sanctions.
- On September 30, Putin signed decrees admitting the "independence" of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine. He referred to the "results" of the pseudo-referendum.