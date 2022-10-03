The Russian State Duma ratified the “agreements” on the annexation of the occupied territories of Ukraine

The State Duma of Russia unanimously ratified the "accession agreements" of the occupied Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk regions to the Russian Federation.
The Speaker of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, said that as of today, October 3, Russia has 89 "subjects".
On September 30, 2022, the President of the Russian Federation, Putin, announced the "accession” of the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions of Ukraine to Russia, then the constitutional court called these "agreements" as "corresponding to the basic law." The approval of the Federation Council is still required for the official registration of "agreements".
- On September 23, the Russian occupiers started "referendums" in the captured parts of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. On September 27, the occupiers announced the results of their pseudo-referendums, everywhere — more than 87% were in favor of "joining" Russia.
- A number of countries have declared that they do not recognize the results of these pseudo-referendums, Russia was promised sanctions.
- On September 30, Putin signed decrees recognizing the "independence" of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine. He referred to the "results" of the pseudo-referendum.