The Russian State Duma ratified the “agreements” on the annexation of the occupied territories of Ukraine

The State Duma of Russia unanimously ratified the "accession agreements" of the occupied Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk regions to the Russian Federation.

The Speaker of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, said that as of today, October 3, Russia has 89 "subjects".

On September 30, 2022, the President of the Russian Federation, Putin, announced the "accession” of the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions of Ukraine to Russia, then the constitutional court called these "agreements" as "corresponding to the basic law." The approval of the Federation Council is still required for the official registration of "agreements".