The leaders of the occupation administrations in the Russian-seized territories began to announce the results of pseudo-referendums for the inclusion of these territories in the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the Russian propaganda media.

Thus, 98.42% of the "LNR" residents, 93.11% of the residents of the occupied territories of the Zaporizhia region, 87.05% of the residents of the occupied part of the Kherson region, and 98.69% of the residents of the self-proclaimed "DNR" allegedly voted for the inclusion in the Russian Federation.

The so-called "referendums" took place under the control of the Russian military. The head of the Kherson Military Administration, Yaroslav Yanushevich, said that during the so-called "voting, " the region's residents were pressured and threatened by Russian troops. Residents of the so-called "LNR" and "DNR" also talk about threats and falsifications.

According to public organizations, the Russian occupation authorities used lists of people who voluntarily received Russian aid, lists of pensioners who received cash pensions from Ukrposhta, lists of entrepreneurs who paid local taxes, and voter lists removed from the archives to hold pseudo-referendums.