The so-called “referendum” on joining the “L/DPR” to Russia was set for September 23-27

The self-proclaimed "LPR" and "DPR" announced that the so-called "referendum" on joining the occupied regions to Russia will take place from September 23 to 27.

This is reported by the Russian propaganda media.

This decision was announced by “Chairman of the Peopleʼs Council” of the “LPR” Dmytro Horoshilov. On Tuesday, the "Peopleʼs Council" passed the law on the referendum, and the head of the "LPR" Leonid Pasichnik signed it. The speaker of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav Volodan has already stated that Russia will support the decision on the "inclusion" of the occupied territories into the Russian Federation, if it is adopted.