The occupiers want to urgently hold a so-called “referendum” on the accession of Kherson to Russia. The Armed Forces of Ukraine responded on it

The so-called “public council” of the Kherson region appealed to the "head" of the occupied region with the initiative to urgently hold a so-called "referendum" on joining Russia.

The day before, the same illegitimate "public chambers” of the “DPR” and “LPR” turned to their proteges with a similar request.

The spokeswoman of the operational command "South" Nataliia Humenyuk commented on these statements of the occupiers. She says that the occupiers are "already lost in their scraps", based on the number of times they changed the date of the pseudo-referendum for the annexation of the occupied territories.

"Since April, they have postponed it many times. Maybe they will announce a new calendar, because it seems that they will have to make it from ballots," Humenyuk noted on the air of the telethon.

She emphasized that the situation on the southern front is tense, but the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are effective.