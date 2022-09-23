The G7 countries condemned the pseudo-referendums and nuclear threats. Russia is promised new sanctions

The countries of the "Big Seven" (G7) condemned the pseudo-referendums organized by Russia in the occupied territories of Ukraine (which started today) nuclear threats, partial mobilization in the Russian Federation, the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and mass killings of civilians in Kharkiv region.

The relevant statement was published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany.

The G7 condemns Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine and demands that the Russian Federation withdraw its troops. The countries call on the Russian Federation to respect the sovereignty of Ukraine, to stop the "filtration" and forced deportation of Ukrainians from the occupied territories to Russia. The G7 do not recognize pseudo-referendums and promise Russia point-by-point new sanctions.

Also, the ministers of the seven countries and the high representative of the EU agreed to take care of the quick and thorough preservation of evidence of war crimes committed by the Russian military. Ukraine is promised support in this.

The G7 emphasizes that Ukraine has every right to defend itself against Russian troops and regain control over the lost territory within internationally recognized borders. The ministers confirmed the readiness of their countries to continue economic, financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine "for as long and on such a scale as it will be necessary."