“Novaya Gazeta”: The closed paragraph of Putinʼs decree refers to the mobilization of one million people

The closed paragraph of the decree of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin refers to the mobilization of up to one million people.

This was reported by the Russian publication “Novaya Gazeta. Europe”.

The interlocutor of the publication in the administration of the President of the Russian Federation emphasizes that at first the issue of entering the entire text of the decree under the heading "for official use" was discussed — representatives of the Ministry of Defense were in favor of this. Later, according to the source, it was decided to hide only the seventh point, which really talked about the number of those who should be mobilized.

"The number was corrected several times. In the end, they stopped at one million," the interlocutor of the publication clarified.

At the same time, the Russian propaganda media reported that the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmytro Peskov called the information about a million people in the paragraph about the number of mobilized persons "false".