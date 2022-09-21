Russia will conscript 300 000 reservists into the army

Russia will conscript 300 000 reservists for the war against Ukraine.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu.

According to him, these will be Russians with combat experience and a military specialty. Students will not be conscripted, and conscripts will allegedly not be sent to war, despite numerous evidence that they are already fighting in Ukraine and have been captured more than once.

The minister said that 300 000 reservists are "one percent" of the mobilization potential of the Russian Federation. This is more than the size of the Russian group at the beginning of the invasion.

Shoigu also stated that the Russian army in Ukraine lost 5 937 soldiers killed, 90% of the wounded returned to the ranks.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of September 21, the occupiers lost 55 110 soldiers killed.