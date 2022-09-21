Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia

Russian President Putin announced partial mobilization. He stated that they will mobilize Russians who are currently in reserve, including those who served in the army.

He stated this during the address.

"Only citizens who are currently in the reserve, and primarily those who have served in the army, have certain military accounting specialties and relevant experience, will be subject to conscription. Conscripts will undergo additional military training before being sent to the units, taking into account the experience of a special military operation," Putin noted.

Mobilization begins today, September 21.

The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Shoigu stated that his department will determine the number of mobilized from each region, and the governors have already been instructed to ensure the draft. He added that “Russia is not fighting against Ukraine, but against the collective West”.