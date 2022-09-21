Putin threatened nuclear weapons in case of an attack on the Russian Federation. Russia supports pseudo-referendums

Russian President Putin stated that he supports the holding of pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

In his video message, he said that Russia "will do everything to ensure safe conditions for holding referendums, and we will support the decision of the residents."

He called the occupied territories of Donbass, Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region — "historic lands of Novorossiya", which the Russian Federation must protect. In this context, he moved on to threats of nuclear weapons, the essence of which boils down to the fact that the Russian Federation is ready to use them in case of an attack on "its" territories.

Putin has traditionally accused the West of "nuclear blackmail", which allegedly “pushes the Russian Federation to take decisive action”.

"The West has crossed any line, irresponsible politicians are talking about supplying offensive weapons to Ukraine, using equipment to attack Russia. Nuclear blackmail was launched by the West. If its territorial integrity is threatened, Russia will use all available means, this is not a bluff. The wind rose may turn in their direction," Putin concluded.