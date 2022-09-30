Russian President Putin admitted the so-called “independence” of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions

Russian President Putin signed decrees admitting the "independence" of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine. He refers to the "results" of the pseudo-referendum.
“RIA Novosti” writes about it.
In his decrees, Putin refers to the "right to self-determination of peoples." In his opinion, the "peoples" of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions expressed their support for joining Russia in pseudo-referendums. Now Putin admitted these two regions as "independent".
This step is another formality on the way to Russiaʼs annexation of four Ukrainian regions: Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson, although the Russian Federation does not fully control any of them. The next stage will be the official request of local collaborators to Putin with a request to join them to Russia, which he will satisfy. Next, the Russian parliament must pass the relevant "laws", and Putin will officially issue a decree on the annexation of the territories of Ukraine.
- On September 23, the Russian occupiers started so-called "referendums" in the captured parts of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. On September 27, the occupiers announced the results of their pseudo-referendums, everywhere — more than 87% were in favor of "joining" Russia.
- A number of countries have declared that they do not admit the results of these pseudo-referendums, Russia has promised sanctions.