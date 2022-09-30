Putin announced the “joining” of the Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine to Russia

Russian President Putin announced the "joining" of the occupied Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions to the Russian Federation.

"Today we are signing agreements on the inclusion of the “DPR”, “LPR”, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions into Russia. I am sure that this decision will be supported by the State Duma, because it is the will of millions of people," he noted.

The head of the Russian Federation appealed to the authorities of Ukraine to "sit down at the negotiating table". Even so, he emphasized that the Russian Federation will not discuss the return of the four specified regions to Ukraine.

"People who live in Luhansk and Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia become our citizens. Forever," Putin stated.

He once again threatened Ukraine with nuclear weapons if the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued to liberate the captured territories.