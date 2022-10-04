The Russian Federation Council finally approved the annexation of the occupied parts of Ukraine

The Russian Federation Council ratified "agreements" on the inclusion (annexation) of the occupied parts of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions into the Russian Federation.

The Federation Council supported the annexation unanimously. Therefore, the annexation procedure of these Ukrainian territories has been completed. Russia announced that the occupied regions would keep their names.

On September 30, 2022, the President of the Russian Federation Putin announced the "accession" of the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine to Russia, then the constitutional court called these "agreements" as "corresponding to the basic law." On October 3, the State Duma ratified these annexation "agreements".