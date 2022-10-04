Volodymyr Zelensky recognized Putinʼs decrees on the recognition of the “independence” of a number of Ukraine regions as “null and void”

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, declared null and void Putinʼs decrees on recognizing Crimea as "independent", as well as the occupied territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

The corresponding decree No. 687/2022 is published on the website of the head of state.

"Recognize the decrees of the President of the Russian Federation dated March 17, 2014 No. 147, dated February 21, 2022 No. 71, dated February 21, 2022 No. 72, dated September 29, 2022 No. 685, No. 686 dated September 29, 2022, as well as any other decisions, acts and agreements adopted, issued and concluded on the basis of and/or in connection with the implementation of the said decrees of the President of the Russian Federation," the document reads.

The decree emphasizes that the territory of Ukraine is integral and inviolable within its internationally recognized state border, Ukraineʼs sovereignty extends to its entire territory.