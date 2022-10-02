The Director General of the IAEA is going to Kyiv to discuss the security zone around the ZNPP

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, will visit Kyiv and Moscow next week.
This is stated on the website of the IAEA.
"The visit is part of ongoing efforts to implement a nuclear safety and security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as soon as possible," the statement said.
- From September 1 to 5, an IAEA mission led by the general director conducted an inspection at the Russian nuclear power plant. Then the mission inspected the shelled objects and the territory. After that, two IAEA experts were left at the ZNPP for permanent work.
- Currently, the IAEA plans to increase the number of observers at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and achieve the creation of a safety zone around the plant.