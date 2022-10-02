News

The Director General of the IAEA is going to Kyiv to discuss the security zone around the ZNPP

Author:
Kostia Andreikovets
Date:

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, will visit Kyiv and Moscow next week.

This is stated on the website of the IAEA.

"The visit is part of ongoing efforts to implement a nuclear safety and security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as soon as possible," the statement said.