Four representatives of the IAEA delegation completed their work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Today, September 5, 2022, four of the six representatives of the IAEA inspection team completed their work at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and left the plant site.

This was reported by the press service of “Energoatom” .

It is expected that the two experts will continue to work at the ZNPP on a permanent basis.

On September 1, the IAEA mission arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The head of the agency, Raphael Grossi, spoke about the fact that six IAEA employees remain at the station. The agencyʼs delegation "saw everything it wanted to see in the first place." Grossi stated that he saw "remains of shells on the buildings, which means that the physical integrity of the objects was violated."

Despite this, the vast majority of security and safety systems at the station are in "relatively good condition".