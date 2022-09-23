The IAEA plans to increase the number of observers at the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) plans to increase the number of observers at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. After the first mission at the ZNPP, a few people remained there.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal said this, the government press service writes.

"With its actions at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, Russia has put all of Europe on the brink of a nuclear disaster. The security of our nuclear facilities is one of the key challenges for everyone worldwide. We discussed this issue at the UN with the president of France, the prime ministers of Japan and New Zealand, the heads of foreign affairs of Great Britain, Germany, and India, the leadership of the EU, as well as with the head of the IAEA, Mr. Grossi. Everyone understands the importance of the demilitarization of the ZNPP and the facilityʼs safe operation. As one of the steps in this direction, the IAEA plans to increase its mission at the station," he emphasized.

According to him, Ukraine is currently working on organizing UN and EU international missions to the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Also, the Ukrainian side insists on withdrawing Russian troops from the ZNNP and Energodar to create a 30-kilometer security zone.