“Energoatom”: The occupiers abducted the deputy general director of Zaporizhzhia NPP

On October 10, the Russian occupiers abducted the Deputy General Director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP Valery Martyniuk. They are holding him in an unknown location.
This was reported in the press service of “Energoatom”.
Presumably, the Russians are torturing and intimidating Martynyuk because they want to get information about the personal affairs of Zaporizhzhia NPP employees in order to force the stationʼs Ukrainian staff to work for “Rosatom” as soon as possible.
"We appeal to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and the entire world community to take all possible measures to immediately release Valery Martyniuk from the captivity of the Russian occupiers and return him to the performance of his duties," “Energoatom” noted.
- On September 30, around 4:00 p.m., the Russian military abducted Ihor Murashov, the general director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. They stopped his car on the road from the station to the occupied Energodar and, using force, drove him in an unknown direction.
- On October 3, the general director of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Ihor Murashov was released from Russian captivity. Later, "Energoatom" showed the first photo of Murashov after his dismissal.
- On October 5, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) informed that the general director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP will no longer head the plant. His duties were taken over by the head of “Energoatom” Petro Kotin.