The occupiers detained the director of Zaporizhzhia NPP and took him to an unknown destination

The Russian occupiers detained Igor Murashov, the general director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. He was taken to an unknown destination.

This was stated by the head of Energoatom Petro Kotin.

According to him, on September 30, around 4:00 PM, the Russians stopped Murashovʼs car in Energodar, forcibly detained him and took him blindfolded to an unknown destination. Currently, there is no information about his whereabouts.

"The general director of the ZNPP is a licensed person — he bears the main and exclusive responsibility for the nuclear and radiation safety of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. His detention creates a danger to the operation of Europeʼs largest nuclear power plant," Kotin said.

Kotin called on the Russians to immediately release the general director of the ZNPP and return him to work for the safe operation of the plant.