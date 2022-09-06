The IAEA published a report on the results of the mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency published a report on the results of its visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under Russian control.

The report states that there is an urgent need for interim measures to prevent a nuclear accident that could result from military action. In addition, the agreement of all parties on the creation of a protective zone around the nuclear power plant is needed to avoid damage — the IAEA is ready to immediately start consultations leading to the urgent creation of such a nuclear safety zone.

The agency also stated that the shelling of the station and its surroundings must be stopped to maintain the physical integrity of the nuclear power plant. So, for example, the recorded consequences of shelling on:

one oil tank for lubricating turbines;

roofs of various buildings, in particular buildings for transport that transports spent nuclear fuel;

special buildings where fresh nuclear fuel and storage of nuclear waste are placed;

new educational building;

buildings where the central monitoring point of the physical protection system is located;

containers where the radiation control system is located.

In this context, the Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Rossi, said that although the attacks have not yet caused a nuclear emergency, they are a constant threat to nuclear security. The radiation level in this area remains normal. The organization calls for the creation of safe transport corridors for the uninterrupted supply of necessary equipment to the station, in particular, to support station security and prompt repairs.

Members of the mission saw Russian military trucks on the first floor of the engine rooms of the first and second power units, as well as under the overpasses that connect the reactors. The IAEA also recorded damage to the road surface, walls, and windows of various buildings.

The agency says security at the ZNPP is provided by personnel, as it should be, but the presence of the military, equipment, and representatives of Rosatom puts them under pressure, and they are in "difficult circumstances." In general, the staff at the station is not full and sometimes there are not enough people, because of which the staff is forced to work sometimes overtime. In addition, the Russians do not give the staff full access to all the premises of the station without exception, which also creates a potential danger. The IAEA recommends removing from the nuclear power plant all people and equipment that may affect the safety of the plant.

As for preparedness for accidents, the station staff reported that they regularly undergo emergency training, but the training emergency center on the territory of the ZNPP was occupied by the Russian military, and an alternative center was created for the staff, but it does not meet the necessary requirements — it does not have an independent source of power and ventilation, as well as uninterrupted access to communications and the Internet. The IAEA recommends that this entire emergency response system be reinstated at the station.

The Agency also identified problems with uninterrupted communication between the staff and the owner of the station ("Energoatom"), so it is necessary to restore uninterrupted Internet, satellite, and mobile communication so that the staff and management of the station are always in touch with "Energoatom".