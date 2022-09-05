The last line connecting the plant to the energy system of Ukraine was turned off at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

At the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), due to a fire caused by shelling, the last line connecting the plant to the energy system of Ukraine was turned off. Due to this, the sixth power unit was unloaded and disconnected from the network, which now supplies the ZNPPʼs own needs.

The Ukrainian "Energoatom" reported on this on September 5.

In general, the Dniprovska, Kakhovska and Melitopolska lines were damaged and disconnected due to the intense shelling of the station during the last three days. The autotransformer was also damaged.

Other lines of the ZNPP node were damaged even earlier.