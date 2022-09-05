The last line connecting the plant to the energy system of Ukraine was turned off at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

At the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), due to a fire caused by shelling, the last line connecting the plant to the energy system of Ukraine was turned off. Due to this, the sixth power unit was unloaded and disconnected from the network, which now supplies the ZNPPʼs own needs.
The Ukrainian "Energoatom" reported on this on September 5.
In general, the Dniprovska, Kakhovska and Melitopolska lines were damaged and disconnected due to the intense shelling of the station during the last three days. The autotransformer was also damaged.
Other lines of the ZNPP node were damaged even earlier.
- On September 1, the IAEA delegation arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP). The head of the agency, Raphael Grossi, spoke about the fact that six IAEA employees remain at the station. The agencyʼs delegation "saw everything they wanted to see at first." Grossi stated that he saw "remains of shells on the buildings, which means that the physical integrity of the objects was violated." Despite this, the vast majority of security and safety systems at the station are in "relatively good condition".
- On September 5, four of the six representatives of the IAEA inspection team completed their work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and left the site of the plant, two experts will continue their work at the ZNPP on a permanent basis.