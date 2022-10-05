The head of “Energoatom” Petro Kotin assumed the duties of the General Director of the ZNPP

President of the "Energoatom" company Petro Kotin became acting general director of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

He informed about this in his address.

"According to the current legislation, permitting and regulatory documents, I have decided to assume the duties of the general director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP," Kotin stated.

He also noted that since the kidnapping of the General Director of the ZNPP Ihor Murashov, the administration of the station was transferred to Kyiv, and all further decisions regarding the operation of the station will be made directly at the central office of "Energoatom".

According to Kotin, all technical issues regarding the operation of power units will still be resolved by the technical staff of the ZNPP, in agreement with the central office.

The president of "Energoatom" also urged the employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP not to enter into agreements with the Russians.

"I am sure that your wisdom is not inferior to your courage. And you will not conclude any agreements with the occupier, you will not sign any statements and contracts. Do not do this under any circumstances!" he emphasized.