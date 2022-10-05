IAEA: After being released from Russian captivity, the general director of the Murashov ZNPP will no longer head the plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) informed that the general director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP) will no longer head the plant. He was released from Russian captivity and sent to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

The IAEA wrote about this on its Twitter.

"Mr. Murashov is now with his family and will not continue working at the ZNPP. It is still unclear who will replace him," the message reads.

Most likely, this issue will be resolved during the visit of the head of the IAEA Raphael Grossi to Kyiv, and then to Moscow. He will discuss the creation of a security zone around the ZNPP.