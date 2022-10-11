Germany concluded an agreement on the supply of modern tanks and armored vehicles to the Czech Republic. Czech military equipment will go to Ukraine

The German company Rheinmetall concluded an agreement within the framework of " circular exchange " with the Czech Republic for the supply of Leopard tanks and Buffel armored repair and evacuation vehicles. In turn, Czech equipment will go to Ukraine.

The press service of Rheinmetall writes about it.

"The Armed Forces of the Czech Republic will receive Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks and Buffel armored recovery vehicles. In turn, the Czech military will hand over military equipment to Ukraine," the message reads.

The agreement was signed in Prague on October 11. The ceremony was attended by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Czech Republic, the director of armaments of the German Ministry of Defense and a representative of the Rheinmetall company.

The agreement includes not only the delivery of equipment, but also ammunition, spare parts and equipment for repair. The Czech Republic will receive the first units of equipment in December 2022, and the entire contract is planned to be closed by the end of 2023. It is not known exactly what equipment the Czech Republic will give to Ukraine, but it will most likely be Soviet tanks and armored vehicles. The Czech army has modernized T-72 tanks, as well as BMP-1 and BMP-2.