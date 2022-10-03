Czech activists bought a T-72 tank for the Ukrainian Armed Forces for €1.2 million. They named it “Tomas”

Czech activists of the Dárek pro Putina ("Gift for Putin") project collected €1.22 million in one month for a modernized T-72 Avenger tank for the needs of the Ukrainian army.

The project announced this on Twitter.

Activists bought not only a tank, but also ammunition for it and agreed to deliver it to Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic was involved in this issue, the head of which has already thanked the activists.

Ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic, Yevhen Perebiynis, said that a total of 11,000 people donated money for the tank. "The Czech Republic became the first country where ordinary people bought a tank for the Armed Forces — a modernized T-72 Avenger. He was given the name "Tomas," he wrote.