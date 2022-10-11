During the meeting of the “Great Seven”, Zelenskyy suggested placing international observers on the border with Belarus

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, proposed to place international observers on Ukraineʼs border with Belarus.

He said this during an online meeting of the G7 countries.

"Russia is trying to directly involve Belarus in this war, playing a provocation that we are allegedly preparing an attack on this country. Indirectly — it has already drawn them in. And he wants to involve directly," the president said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine did not plan and is not planning military measures against Belarus. To counter the suggestion of any threat, he proposed a solution.

"A mission of international observers can be placed on the border of Ukraine and Belarus to monitor the security situation. The format can be developed by our diplomats. I ask you at the G7 level to support this initiative of ours," Zelenskyy said.