General Staff of the Ukrainian army: Russian troops launched 84 missile and airstrikes on Monday

During the day, the occupiers launched 84 missile and air strikes.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

For strikes, the enemy used cruise, ballistic, anti-aircraft guided missiles and attack unmanned aerial vehicles. The Air Force, as well as the Air Defense Forces of the Ground Forces destroyed 56 air targets: 43 cruise missiles and 13 unmanned aerial vehicles.

"The threat of the enemy launching air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains in the future," the General Staff emphasized. As a result of the massive missile strike, the infrastructure and civilians of more than 20 settlements were damaged. These are, in particular, Kyiv, Lviv, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, Pryluky, Nizhyn, Konotop, Kharkiv, Kremenchuk, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny published a map of missile strikes in Ukraine.