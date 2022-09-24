The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania: Russians fleeing mobilization will not be granted asylum — they must fight Putin

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielus Landsbergis said that his country will not grant asylum to Russians fleeing mobilization.

He wrote on his Twitter that Russians must fight against Putinʼs dictatorship and Lithuania will not accept those who run away from responsibility.

Prior to that, Prime Minister Ingrid Šimonite said that rescuing Russians from mobilization is not the responsibility of Lithuania and other states.

"The war started in 2014 and this invasion started on February 24. Still, people had plenty of time to make up their minds about the war. I would not understand if we let people in for humanitarian reasons just because for them the war was normal while they saw it on TV, sitting on the couch, and then it became abnormal when the government and the Shoigu called in the army and offered to physically take in participation in this," she said.