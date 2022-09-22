The Czech Republic will not issue humanitarian visas to Russians fleeing mobilization

The Czech government does not plan to issue humanitarian visas to Russians fleeing mobilization. Earlier, similar steps were announced by Latvia and Estonia.
This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavský, in a comment to the ČTK agency.
"I understand that Russians are running away from what was caused by Putinʼs desperate decisions. But those who flee the country because they do not want to fulfill the duty imposed by their own state do not meet the conditions for obtaining a humanitarian visa," he explained.
Earlier, the European Commission stated that the decision on the admission of Russians to their territory is made by the member states themselves. Currently, the EU is discussing how to act in a situation where mass mobilization is announced.
- On September 21, Putin issued an address in which he announced a partial mobilization — Russians who are currently in reserve, including those who served in the army, will be mobilized. The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that 300,000 people will be mobilized from September 21.
- After that, Latvia announced that it would not issue visas to Russians fleeing mobilization, and Kazakhstan said it would not grant them asylum. At the same time, the Minister of the Interior of Germany, Nancy Feser, said that Russian men fleeing from mobilization can request asylum in Germany.