The Czech Republic will not issue humanitarian visas to Russians fleeing mobilization

The Czech government does not plan to issue humanitarian visas to Russians fleeing mobilization. Earlier, similar steps were announced by Latvia and Estonia.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavský, in a comment to the ČTK agency.

"I understand that Russians are running away from what was caused by Putinʼs desperate decisions. But those who flee the country because they do not want to fulfill the duty imposed by their own state do not meet the conditions for obtaining a humanitarian visa," he explained.

Earlier, the European Commission stated that the decision on the admission of Russians to their territory is made by the member states themselves. Currently, the EU is discussing how to act in a situation where mass mobilization is announced.