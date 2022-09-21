Latvia will not issue visas to Russians fleeing mobilization

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Edgars Rinkevičs, said that his country will not issue humanitarian and other types of visas to Russian citizens who evade mobilization.
He wrote about it on his Twitter.
"For security reasons, Latvia will not issue humanitarian and other types of visas to Russian citizens who evade mobilization, and will not change the border crossing restrictions for Russian citizens with Schengen visas introduced on September 19," Rinkevichs said.
- As of September 19, Russian citizens are prohibited from entering Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Poland with tourist Schengen visas issued in any EU country. They can cross the land border with the EU only in Finland.
- On September 21, Russian President Putin announced a partial mobilization. After that, the ruble fell in the Russian Federation, and Russian assets continued to fall in price, and a few minutes after Putinʼs speech, Russians bought up all direct flights to Istanbul, Tbilisi, and Yerevan on September 21.