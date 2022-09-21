Latvia will not issue visas to Russians fleeing mobilization

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Edgars Rinkevičs, said that his country will not issue humanitarian and other types of visas to Russian citizens who evade mobilization.

He wrote about it on his Twitter.

"For security reasons, Latvia will not issue humanitarian and other types of visas to Russian citizens who evade mobilization, and will not change the border crossing restrictions for Russian citizens with Schengen visas introduced on September 19," Rinkevichs said.