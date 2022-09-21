After Putinʼs speech, the ruble fell. Assets are falling in price. Russians bought up airline tickets to Istanbul and Tbilisi

After the speech of Russian President Putin and the announcement of partial mobilization in the Russian Federation, the ruble fell. Russian assets continued to fall in price.

The dollar rate on the Moscow Exchange rose above 62 rubles, and the euro rate rose above 61 rubles.

The Moscow Stock Exchange index fell by 9.45% — almost to 2 000 points. The RTSI currently stands at 1 025 points, a decrease of more than 11%.

Meanwhile, “Verstka” publication writes that a few minutes after Putinʼs speech, Russians bought up all direct flights for September 21 to Istanbul, Tbilisi and Yerevan.