Russian stock markets collapsed after announcements of “referendums” in the occupied territories of Ukraine

There was a serious collapse on the Russian stock exchanges after statements about holding "referendums" in the occupied territories of Ukraine. In particular, the Moscow Exchange index — one of the main Russian stock indicators — fell below 2,200 points.

Interfax writes about it.

Among the reasons for such a collapse of the stock exchange are called "intensification of geopolitical risks", as well as the expectation of the introduction of new duties and taxes for exporters.

The shares of the companies "NOVATEK" (-9.4%), "Yandex" (-8.7%), and "LUKOIL" (-8.6%) fell the most. Shares of other Russian companies, including Gazprom, Sberbank, and Aeroflot, are also falling.